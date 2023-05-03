‘Magic of the Square’ set for May 5

Downtown Noblesville will transform into an evening of magic mixed with Harry Potter during a May 5 family-friendly event.

The “Magic of the Square” event is set from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature performances from five magicians, an exotic animal show and other activities, said Josh Cecil, a board member with Noblesville Main Street who organized the event last year. Cecil said the event, which was created last year, will also include ties to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with a Harry Potter-themed costume contest, a scavenger hunt, live music from a band known as Wizard Rock and pub trivia also planned.

Cecil said “Magic of the Square” in 2022 attracted about 400 to 500 people and hopes to see similar success this year due to magic and Harry Potter being key elements for visitors.

“There’s magic tricks, but there’s also this magic feeling and maybe the nostalgia for the square, but for me, it’s about the magic of our community,” Cecil said. “The way that we come together and the way we welcome people to downtown Noblesville … and there’s something about that small town feeling, especially when you enter that downtown square area.”

Of the five magicians, three of them will perform stage acts at the historic Lacy Building, located at 848 Logan St., that is currently undergoing a major renovation. Attendees can also expect to see an exotic animal show and more during the downtown gathering.

Cecil said he hopes the public will be able to enjoy the various offerings during this year’s “Magic of the Square” event.

“If we get 1,000 people to show up to enjoy downtown Noblesville, we’re going to be thrilled,” he said. “There are entertainment options for kids and adults. It’s family-friendly, but it’s not solely kid-focused.”

Cecil also said with a variety of shops and dining options available in downtown Noblesville, visitors could stay for the entire duration of the event and enjoy themselves.

“There’s going to be so much fun to be had in that Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” he said.

Kate Baker, executive director of Noblesville Main Street, said the organization’s goal for the event is to bring people together and showcase the many wonderful attractions that historic downtown Noblesville has to offer.

“We hope to see community members both near and far who want to experience this event in its second year and discover or rediscover the magic of our historic downtown,” Baker said.

For more, visit www.noblesvillemainstreet.org or call 317-776-0205.