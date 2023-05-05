Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation earns Chaucie’s Champion Award

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation received an award from the Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide during the 2023 Rise Up for Kids breakfast held April 27 at Ritz Charles in Carmel.

Each year, ICPYAS organizes the breakfast to raise awareness about child abuse and suicide prevention. During the event, the nonprofit awards the Chaucie’s Champion award, which honors a member or organization of the community who embodies ICPYAS’ mission to end youth abuse and suicide by advocating for and protecting Indiana youth.

ICPYAS Executive Director Melissa Peregrin said CCPR has been a long-time partner.

“They have committed to training all of their staff in a program that we have called Stewards of Children,” Peregrin said.

Stewards of Children is a child sexual abuse prevention program. It educates adults about the appropriate steps for handling situations that involve child sexual abuse. It is the only national program scientifically proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change child-protective behaviors, according to the ICPYAS.

In addition, CCPR has been committed to providing the Question, Persuade, Refer training to its staff. QPR is a practice used to recognize the warning signs of suicide and save someone who may be at risk. Approximately 892 of CCPR staff have been trained in the Stewards of Children program, and 136 have completed the QPR program.

Peregrin said the training is not mandated by law or required for youth service licensure.

“They just do it because they are committed to preventing child sexual abuse and making sure that they are equipped to respond responsibly,” Peregrin said.

Learn more at IndianaPrevention.org.