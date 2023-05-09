Longtime Lawrence bakery relocates after 24 years

A well-known Lawrence bakery has relocated after 24 years.

Panaderia Las Americas Bakery is a longtime family-owned business that has been in the Lawrence area since 1999. Its first location was in a building at 4407 N. Franklin Rd. that was sold to a corporation for redevelopment. The business moved March 2 to its new site at 5122 N. Franklin Rd.

The Central American bakery was established by Jose Perez, who died in 2017. His son Luis Perez has since kept it running.

Perez, a Lawrence resident, said the family is keeping the business going for his father and the store’s original baker, Enrique Santillan, who died in 2019.

“We’re just trying to carry on the legacy and the tradition of the business,” Perez said.

Panaderia Las Americas Bakery is a Hispanic bakery that sells traditional breads, pastries and cakes. Products include bread dulce, ham and turkey flat cake, and Neapolitan flan.

Perez said the bakery separates itself from other bakeries by using recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. One of the bakery’s specialties Tres Leches Cake, which is made of a vanilla mix and three different milks to make it softer.

Perez said he plans to keep growing the business and attract more customers.

“We’re excited to be here, and we look forward to new customers and helping out the community,” Peres said.

Panaderia Las Americas Bakery is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The bakery also makes specialty orders for a variety of occasions, including parties and businesses.