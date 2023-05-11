D1 Training gym to open in Carmel

Tayt Odom is convinced D1 Training differs from other fitness facilities.

“What makes us different is we are an athletic-based training facility,” Odom said. “When you think of (NCAA) Division I sports teams and athletic departments, they incorporate speed, strength and everything around to make their students-athletes better athletes. Our programs are based on those types of models, which are not typically seen and done for the general public. It’s an hour workout that uses all phases of those things.”

D1 Training, which was scheduled to open May 15 in Carmel, will have its grand opening May 30 at 650 W. Carmel Dr., Suite 120.

Odom, a Fishers resident, is co-owner with Jeff Peterson, a Pendleton resident. The Carmel franchise is the partners’ second D1 Training in Indiana. The other is in the MoJo Up Sports Complex in Noblesville. D1Training was created by former University of Tennessee football player Will Bartholomew and is based in Nashville, Tenn. D1 Training began franchising in 2017.

Odom is a business teacher and an assistant football coach at Bishop Chatard High School. He left the business consulting world to get back into coaching and teaching.

The facility uses a sport-science training regimen led by certified trainers.

“If it was just training, I probably wouldn’t be involved in doing it,” Odom said. “What ultimately got Jeff and I both involved in it is we have 12-character words on the wall, like perseverance, discipline and integrity. Not only do we work on training the physical body, but we want to have an impact on mental, social and emotional wellbeing. When I say athlete, it could be anybody, it could be the 65-year-old former Marine who needs to lose weight or the 15-year-old soccer player who is looking to get the scholarship to play in college.”

Odom and Peterson also own 11 SmartStyle Salons in Indiana.

Odom, 43, has coached football at the youth level and was president of Mudsock Youth Football League in Fishers. Odom played football for the Pioneer’s Class A state championship team in 1997.

“I love being around kids and impacting kids,” said Odom, whose eighth-grade son will attend Bishop Chatard next year.

The general manager of the facility is Michelle Blok, who will run the day-to-day operations. Blok is a former Ball State University soccer player.

“We’ve got a team of coaches who have a diverse background in lots of sports, including a former NFL athlete, and a bunch of folks who can help address any need that an athlete may have,” Odom said.

The former NFL athlete is linebacker Andrew Jackson, who played one season for the Indianapolis Colts.

“Jeff and I will oversee the business side of things and make sure we provide the things the team needs to be successful,” Odom said.

D1 offers adult and scholastic-based classes on a daily basis. In addition, there is 1-on-1 training, sport-specific training and speed/agility training.

D1 Carmel offers four age-based programs: Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18) and D1 Adult. The facility will offer discounted membership rates for a limited time.

For more, visit d1training.com/carmel.