Italian restaurant to open soon in Zionsville

By Donna Monday

Good Omen, an Italian restaurant, is coming to Zionsville in late June.

Owned by Nicholas and Diane Gattone, a son and mother duo, the new eatery will be located in Boone Village and will specialize in Northern Italian cuisine.

Nicholas will serve as executive chef. He is a graduate of the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vt., and did internships in Nantucket and at the Blue Beard in Indianapolis.

Following a stint at the Spiaggia in Chicago, he visited Italy to study butchering with the renowned butcher-restaurateur Dario Ceccichini.

Nicholas now lives in Zionsville and said he would bring sustainability and a farm-to-table experience.

“I look to be featuring Indiana products,” he said. “Meat will be sourced from Indiana farms, as will produce.”

A pastry chef in New York will fly in seasonally to teach the staff how to prepare dessert offerings.

The restaurant will include shared plates, menu changes daily and a variety of wines offered by the glass.

Nicholas said he always wanted to be a restaurateur and that “restaurants are places to go to celebrate life events.”

“I love the aspect of being able to take care of people and to celebrate life,” he said.

Good Omen is set to bring a new look to the space.

“If you’ve been to Books & Brews, you are not going to recognize it,” Diane Gattone said.

Upstairs will be a bar and lounge, complete with a couch and chairs, as well as a huge original painting in the style of Robert Motherwell by artist Amanda Duda. Patrons under 21 will be welcome in the dining room on the main floor.

Pasta dishes will range from $15 to $25, while entrees will range from $25 to $45, with many shared dishes under $20.

Hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. for aperitivos and lower alcohol cocktails along with wine and beer. Dinner will be served from 5 to 11 p.m.

The restaurant will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.