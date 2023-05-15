Submission period open for Indy Chamber Monumental Awards program

Last year, Arts for Lawrence successfully submitted projects for recognition through Indy Chamber’s Monumental Awards program. Submissions for projects to be recognized this year are open through June 30.

According to an announcement from Indy Chamber, the awards recognize excellence in architecture, construction, engineering, innovative reuse, interior design, landscape architecture, neighborhood revitalization, public art and real estate development.

“The Monumental Awards spotlight the businesses and individuals who prioritize quality of place through planning, designing, and building more appealing and attractive places to live, work, and play,” the announcement states.

The Fort Ben Cultural Campus won second place in the “Innovative Reuse” category in 2022.

Indy Chamber notes that the built environment — physical structures and infrastructure that make up a community — can affect health and safety, economic development and collaboration.

“This event showcases the vision and talents of Indy’s design, engineering, and construction industries, and highlights individuals dedicating their time and creativity to building long-lasting development for the Indy region,” said Marlon Webb, senior director of Regional Economic Development with Indy Chamber. “Overall, the built environment significantly impacts communities and shapes the quality of life for residents. Planners, architects and developers increasingly consider their impact on communities and strive to create innovative, functional, resident and business-friendly environments.”

The awards recognize projects that demonstrate excellence in design and celebrate the people and organizations that helped create them, said Lynn Busby, Monumental Awards chairperson and director of Community Outreach at Indiana Careers in Construction Association.

“By recognizing outstanding projects and the people behind them, the Monumental Awards help to promote best practices in design and construction and encourage innovation and creativity in the built environment,” Busby said.

Projects completed between June 1, 2020, and May 1, 2023, in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, and Shelby counties are eligible for the program, according to the announcement. Submissions must be received by midnight on June 30 to be considered.

For information about submitting, sponsorship information, and guidelines, including category descriptions and judging criteria, visit IndyChamber.com/MonumentalAwards.