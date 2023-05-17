Hamilton Southeastern Schools educator named ‘Classroom Quarterback of the Year’

Current Publishing
Brooke Lawson gets a hug from the Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, during a surprise ceremony honoring the educator as the “Classroom Quarterback of the Year.” (Photo by Edward Redd)

A Hamilton Southeastern Schools educator has been named the Classroom Quarterback of the Year.

On May 12 at Brookside Elementary in Fishers, the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield came together to award a Hamilton Southeastern School Corp. educator for her contributions and positive impact on student success.

Mental Health and School Counseling Coordinator Brooke Lawson went to the school to give a reading to the students. To her surprise, she was met by a crowd of students and staff members.

When they began to cheer, she looked behind her to see representatives from the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield joining in the applause.

Leslie Lane, Anthem marketing manager for Indiana, said the award is presented each year. It recognizes educators across the state who have contributed meaningfully not only to students and the school, but also the community.

Lawson was among 600 nominees this year, Lane said. Lawson’s dedication to mental health led to HSES’s successful application for a grant. In February, the HSES board accepted a $5.7 million federal mental health grant.

“It was her dedication to the entire system,” Lane said. “She’s looking at mental health across the board and how we can better handle mental health issues, not only (for) kids in one school, but across all of HSE Schools.”

Besides the award, Anthem donated $2,500 to HSE Schools and a $100 Amazon gift card for school supplies. Lawson received four tickets to the first regular season home game of the Colts 2023 season, along with Colts gear and merchandise.

Lawson said the entire event at the school was a huge surprise.

“I just thought I was coming over for a read aloud with my kids’ classes,” she said. “I was shocked when I got the nomination. I’m still kind of shocked.”


