Letter: Sad to see city more crowded 

Editor,

I just finished reading the letters to the editor by Rev. Krista Cameron and Shelley Carey in the May 16, 2023 edition and I agree wholeheartedly with both of them. How can we remedy both the issues they’ve brought up?

I am writing because I have noticed that as I’m driving around Carmel, doing errands, going to appointments, I come home with this feeling of sadness. Happy to be home but I feel sad.

It makes me feel sad that our city streets seem so much more crowded, from even a year ago, there is a difference.

I used to drive up Range Line Road and be able to look around, see what new businesses have arrived, maybe stop in Ace to look around, pick up some flowers. But now it’s so busy! You constantly have to be on the lookout for people trying to cut in front of you,it’s just so busy! And you have to be very careful in the roundabouts, they are like mini racetracks.

I don’t know, I just don’t get it. Is it the new apartments? Because on every possible square inch of our city there are new apartments being built. It’s just going to get more crowded.

Mayor Brainard and city councilors, you’ve done a very nice job of making our city a beautiful and fun place to live, but it’s like you didn’t know when to quit. Don’t even try to navigate Main Street anymore. It’s always bumper to bumper pretty much any time of day.

On a positive note, I love the tall purple flowers I see everywhere throughout the city.

Nancy Foerster, Carmel