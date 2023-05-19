Rhonda Smith-Graham plays cornhole. Zayden Pandya, 6, plays catch in Midtown Plaza. From left, Myles Moore and Alex Riddle, both of Indianapolis, relax in Midtown Plaza. Bill Schleifman and Julia Shildmyer enjoy the festivities with dog, Moshi. Westfield residents Mary Kate Burke and her daughter, Olivia, attend the event. The Midtown Block Party filled Midtown Plaza with various activities. Snapshot: City of Carmel hosts inaugural Midtown Block Party 0 By Current Publishing on May 19, 2023 Carmel Community The City of Carmel’s inaugural Midtown Block Party presented May 13 featured activities for all ages, including a photo booth, movie screening, face painting, cornhole and more. (Photos by Adam Seif) More Headlines Woman celebrates 100th birthday by taking long-awaited ride in fire truck Carmel Clay Schools names director of mental health as school board member questions transparency of hiring process Vintage finds: Hoosier Village Flea Market benefits community initiatives Full Stem Ahead: Fishers High School Robotics Team wins top honors at state championship Snapshot: Rising Star competition showcases young performers ‘I did not quit’: After 35 years of overcoming challenges, Carmel man earns long-awaited college degree Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toBreaking NewsEntertainmentFood/DiningMorning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact