Carmel Community Players schedule offers laughs, thrills

Carmel Community Players’ 2023-24 schedule is designed to produce a lot of laughs and a few chills.

“Each show explores a very different era and location, but there’s a shared theme of striving for genuine human connection,” said Hannah Janowitz, CCP’s artistic director and a Carmel resident. “We can all benefit from listening to one another’s stories. Each show’s main characters demonstrate that, be it through laughs or thrills or song. We have four strong plays, one beautiful musical, and one Rising Star Production play for younger actors.”

The schedule includes: “aMUSEd” by Megan Ann Jacobs, directed by Kelly Keller, Oct. 13-22 at the Switch Theatre, Fishers; “Moon Over Buffalo” by Ken Ludwig, directed by Elizabeth Ruddell, Dec. 8-17 at The Cat, Carmel; “Violet,” (musical) music by Jeanine Tesori, book by Brian Crawley, directed by Kathleen Horrigan, March 1-10, 2024 at the Switch Theatre; “The Dinner Party” by Neil Simon, directed by Matt Trgovac and Tonya Rave, April 26-May 5, 2024 at The Cat; “Anne of Green Gables” (Rising Star Production) based on the novel by L.M. Montgomery, directed by Amber Roth, June 28-July 7, 2024 at The Cat and “The Woman in Black,” based on the novel by Susan Hill, adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt, directed by Lori Raffel Aug. 16-25, 2024 at The Cat.

“I’m especially eager for our season opening production of ‘aMUSEd,’ which is written by local playwright Megan Ann Jacobs,” Janonwitz said. “An abridged version of the play premiered at the Indy Fringe Festival in 2019. This will be the first full-length production of the play in the state of Indiana, and we’re happy to lift up local talent.”

Janowitz will co-produce “Moon Over Buffalo” with CCP’s Rich Phipps.

“Ken Ludwig plays are usually a crowd favorite, so this wacky comedy will be perfect to enjoy around the holidays,” Janowitz said. “In contrast, ‘The Woman in Black’ will be great for anyone who loves ghost stories or sitting on the edge of your seat. We haven’t done a chilling production like this in a while.”