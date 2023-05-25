Carmel High School softball coach retires

Ginger Britton has retired as Carmel High School softball coach. Britton coached at the high school level for 17 seasons. Britton, who has coached the Greyhounds for the past six seasons, previously was the Crown Point head coach for five seasons and an assistant for one season. She was the head coach of her alma mater, Lowell High School for one season. Britton played softball at Cedarville University. The Greyhounds were 6-16 this past season. Three seniors are headed to play Division I softball: Hope McDonald (Coastal Carolina), Lily Sullivan (Akron) and Sophie Esposito (Indiana State).
Carmel High School softball coach retires0
