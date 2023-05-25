Hamilton County Community Foundation names grant recipients

The Hamilton County Community Foundation board of directors has approved grants for Hamilton County nonprofits, projects and initiatives totaling $164,500.

The grants will support projects and initiatives within the foundation’s three community leadership pillars — behavioral health, family and youth empowerment, and inclusive economic growth — and are aligned with its mission to mobilize people, ideas and investment to make this a community where every individual has an equitable opportunity to reach their full potential — no matter their place, race or identity, officials said.

“Our foundation is thrilled to support the initiatives of these 14 change-making community partners. We’re excited to see this funding translate into visible and measurable impact within Hamilton County,” said Tom Kilian, president of the foundation.

Organizations receiving support include the following:

Noblesville Main Street ($15,000) – The grant will support Noblesville Main Street’s staffing, promotional costs, and day-to-day operating expenditures. Noblesville Main Street is an organization that serves its historic downtown district with the intention of creating inclusive programming to bring members of the community into the downtown square.

The Villages of Indiana, Inc. ($17,000) – The grant will enable The Villages of Indiana to hire an additional bilingual staff member to support families enrolled in their Healthy Families program in Hamilton County. The staff member will remove the language barrier that these families may experience when receiving referrals and services. The Healthy Families program is an accredited Healthy Families America affiliate that works with families with children prenatally up to age 5.

Westfield Washington Educational Foundation, Inc. ($20,000) – The grant will provide additional services, support, and capacity for the current caseload of students receiving mental health services in the school system as well as increase the availability of these services to other students in need. Officials with Westfield Washington Schools say they have seen an increased need in mental health services and mass referrals to their school-based behavioral health provider. In addition, WWS has reached caseload capacity for current services and have had to pause all new referrals, according to the district.

Other award recipients broken down by category, organization, program/need and funding amount include:

Behavioral health

Partnership for a Healthy Hamilton County – Stronger Veterans, Stronger Communities ($5,000)

Humane Society for Hamilton County – Pets Healing Vets – ($17,500)

Trinity Free Clinic – Breaking the Barriers to Behavioral Health Access ($20,000)

Family and youth empowerment

Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank – Grow Meat and produce Access through Food Procurement Coordinator Staffing ($7,500)

Midwest Food Bank – 2023 Operating Support ($7,500)

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – General Operating Support ($7,500)

Sheridan Community Schools NHC Academy – Start-up ($10,000)

Faith Hope and Love Community, Inc. – Hamilton County Program Expansion ($10,000)

The Villages of Indiana, Inc. – Healthy Families Hamilton County ($17,000)

Inclusive economic growth

Keep Noblesville Beautifu – Keep Noblesville Beautiful Part-time Executive Director ($7,500)

Indiana Peony Festival – Indiana Peony Festival – Transforming a Community ($7,500)

Family Promise of Hamilton County – Family Promise of Hamilton County Resource Center ($12,500)

