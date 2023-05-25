Westfield woman dies hiking in Grand Canyon

A woman from Westfield died earlier this month in the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report May 14 around 9 p.m. of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse. National Park Service emergency services personnel responded down the trail and soon thereafter, the hiker became pulseless, according to the federal agency, which said that “all attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful.”

The 36-year-old woman, who officials declined to identify because of the family’s wishes, was attempting a hike to the Colorado River and back in one day. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service with the Coconino County Medical Examiner, officials said.