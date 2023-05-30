Fishers resident new CFO for Arrive

Fishers resident Todd Pepmeier is the new chief financial officer for Indianapolis tech firm Arrive, formerly known as Dronedek.

According to an announcement from Arrive, Pepmeier’s background includes executive leadership roles in finance and operations across automotive, aerospace, health care and information technology sectors. He has held executive positions in manufacturing, sales, product development, engineering and consulting services at Agilify Automation, Kinney Group, Ascension Health, Rolls-Royce and the Ford Motor Co.

“Startups require people with extensive knowledge across a variety of fields, and Todd certainly brings that to the team,” Arrive CEO Dan O’Toole stated. “He’s earned a stellar reputation for increasing profitability, thinking creatively and driving forward progress within organizations, and we’re sure he’ll be a great addition to the team.”

Pepmeier said he was attracted to Arrive’s business model and its potential to change the global package delivery industry.

“My two decades in business have been all about change and implementing new processes for corporations but Arrive presents a great opportunity to lead change in an emerging market,” Pepmeier stated. “It’s a tenacious young company with a lot of creative potential and an energetic team. I’m looking forward to helping Dan and his crew scale the organization.”

Pepmeier earned his Master of Business Administration from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University. He and his family live in Fishers.

Arrive is a technology company that focuses on the development of autonomous drone and robotic delivery. The company’s smart Mailbox-as-a-Service platform and infrastructure solutions help autonomous delivery networks to operate more efficiently with secure and climate-assisted cargo space, smart alerts, and chain of custody.

According to the company, it has raised more than $8.5 million from 4,700 investors. For more, visit arrive.tech.