Sweet music: Zionsville Cultural District announces 10th-anniversary summer concert series lineup

In celebration of its 10th anniversary of presenting the town’s summer concert series, the nonprofit Zionsville Cultural District recently announced the lineup of performers.

Concerts will be presented every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. from June 7 to July 26 at Zionsville’s Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St., with a variety of themes and genres. Concerts in August will be presented at Lincoln Park.

Kicking off June 7 is “Golden Oldies” night, a genre that will take listeners on a nostalgic journey through timeless classics, according to ZCD.

The opening act will be Phil Dirt and the Dozers, performing classic rock ‘n’ roll songs of America’s golden years. The Dozers perform the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons and the Eagles, among others.

For the first concert of the series, the ZCD has invited members of the Zionsville fire and police departments, the Boone County Sheriff’s Dept., Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron and Zionsville Town Council President Jason Plunkett in front of the audience to recognize them for their efforts in serving the community.

In the past decade, the summer concert tradition has transformed Zionsville into a vibrant hub of music and community spirit, according to organizers.

“The ZCD Summer Concert Series is an integral part of the summertime in Zionsville,” said Candace Ulmer, chairperson of the ZCD Concert Series.

The series was presented by the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce until 2013, when the ZCD took over operations. The concerts series that previously been presented at Lincoln Park when the chamber organized the series.

With support from sponsors, grants and donations, the ZCD presents the concerts free of charge.

Continuing its partnership, the ZCD is collaborating with Lions Park for the third consecutive year to host the concert series.

In honor of the series’ original location, the ZCD will present concerts at Lincoln Park every Wednesday during August.

Casey Maish, the concert series entertainment coordinator, recruits the musicians and selects from a variety of musical genres, including rock, reggae, ‘70s and R&B, to name a few.

“We are so excited to be kicking off our 10th anniversary season, which begins on June 7 in Lion’s Park with the headliner group Phil Dirt and the Dozers,” Maish said. “We are also bringing back some artists that performed in Lincoln Park 10 years ago.”

Carla Howie, ZCD director of communications, said the concert series committee works tirelessly to ensure the series’ success.

“On behalf of the ZCD board of directors, we would like to extend appreciation to the concert series committee members who work by selecting a diverse musical lineup and entertainment, acquiring financial support from our loyal sponsors, our partnership with the Lion’s Club and with the Zionsville Parks Department,” she said. “Most importantly, we would like to thank our hundreds of residents and visitors who come to the concert series week after week to enjoy these efforts.”

Zionsville Cultural District Concert Series lineup

Lions Park

June 7 – golden oldies- Phil Dirt and the Dozers

– golden oldies- Phil Dirt and the Dozers June 14 – the 70s and 80s- Vinyl Escape

– the 70s and 80s- Vinyl Escape June 21 – rock n’ roll and country- Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters

– rock n’ roll and country- Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters June 28 – reggae, punk, and ska- The Operators

– reggae, punk, and ska- The Operators July 5 – alternative and indie- The Ballistics

– alternative and indie- The Ballistics July 12 – jazz, R&B, and electronica- Teresa Reynolds and The Slicktones

– jazz, R&B, and electronica- Teresa Reynolds and The Slicktones July 19 – 60s and 70s- 3 to 1

– 60s and 70s- 3 to 1 July 26– bluegrass- Mama Said string band

Lincoln Park