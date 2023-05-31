Senior housing project underway in Noblesville

Work on a housing community targeted to people 55 and older in Noblesville near Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road is underway.

Officials recently broke ground on the project, Promenade Trails, on a 30.25-acre site that is being developed by Indianapolis-based The Justus Companies. Promenade Trails will feature 59 single-story cottage homes, in addition to 151 apartments.

Promenade Trails will be adjacent to Promenade Apartments, which opened in 2020.

“Aptly named Promenade Trails, this new pedestrian-friendly community will feature both individual cottages and apartment homes spread across a beautiful campus of mature trees, sparkling ponds, a central park area and walking paths connected to nature trails,” said Walt Justus, president and CEO of The Justus Companies.

Construction on the cottage homes, which will have two bedrooms and two baths ranging from 1,297 to 1,467 square feet, began this month. The first cottage residents are expected to be in place later this year, officials said.

A community building, which will feature a wellness center, pet space, vista clubroom, a pub, fireside lounge, life enrichment center and more, is expected to be ready by the middle of 2025. A dog park, walking paths, nature trails and ponds will also be included.

“The active adult over 55 population is part of a multi-faceted generation who desires lifestyle choices,” said Angela Miller, executive vice president and chief operating officer at The Justus Companies. ” Our goal is to create an inclusive, safe, convenient and accessible community that empowers residents to do what they want to do when they want to do it without the responsibilities of home ownership. With decades of experience serving the senior community, we look forward to using our knowledge to provide the city of Noblesville and surrounding areas with this one-of-a-kind, 55-plus community.”

The city approved $1.9 million worth of infrastructure improvements last year for Promenade Trails that officials said could result in $50 million in development activity over the next two years. A 90,000-square-foot Meijer store is also planned at the corner of Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road near Promenade of Noblesville, which is also being developed by The Justus Companies.

For more on Promenade Trails, call 317-564-0255 or email [email protected].