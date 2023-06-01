Northern Hamilton County Chamber merges with OneZone

OneZone Chamber serving Fishers and Carmel, and Northern Hamilton County Chamber serving Arcadia, Atlanta, Cicero and Sheridan, announced June 1 that they will merge.

Northern Hamilton County Chamber will keep its identity and branding, according to the announcement. OneZone President and CEO Jack Russell will serve as president of both organizations, and OneZone Chamber will hire an executive director to run the day-to-day operations of the Northern Hamilton County Chamber

Northern Hamilton County and OneZone Chamber memberships are now reciprocal, which means members of either can participate in both chambers’ events and services. New programming, marketing and initiatives for the newly combined organization are in the planning process.

“We are excited to welcome Northern Hamilton County to OneZone Chamber as an affiliate,” Russell said. “As we began to discuss what this relationship would look like, it was important to keep the identity and the culture of both organizations. We look forward to providing new programming, initiatives and advocacy work for the northern part of the county.”

Liz Foley Nelson, past president of the Northern Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce, said the time was right to merge with OneZone.

“The ability to retain our identity while offering our members the wider scope of services OneZone can provide gives our businesses access to more tools to increase their success,” she said. “Add to that the presence of an executive director with offices here locally will further serve the needs of our businesses and the community at large.”

The Northern Hamilton County Chamber executive director position is posted on OneZone Chamber’s job board on its website, onezonechamber.com. A membership survey will be sent to all Northern Hamilton County Chamber members to identify key needs and what they are looking for from their chamber.

OneZone was founded in 2015 when the Carmel and Fishers chambers of commerce merged.