Obituary: Michael James Pittard

Michael J. (Mick) Pittard (80) passed away at home May 27, 2023 in Carmel, Ind. He was born in Indianapolis, Ind. to James and Betty Pittard on July 9, 1942. He graduated from North Central High School and after serving two years in the Navy, graduated with a degree in accounting from Ball State University in 1967.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Kenneth Jones. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; a sister Sharon Jones; seven children: Chris (Michelle) Pittard, Jeff (Michele) Pittard, Todd (Leslie) Pittard, Kelly (Jim) Bouchez, Doug (Ashley Byrd) Pittard, Jaclyn (Cody) Craigin and Eric Wright; and eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The second of four generations of pilots in the Pittard family, Mick’s career in general aviation began in the 1970’s, when he started his first company, a Fixed Base Operation (FBO) at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. Through his aviation career he added business at the Kokomo Airport, the Purdue University Airport, and the Indianapolis International airport. Mick was not only a successful entrepreneur, he also was very active within the general aviation community and served as Chairman of the Board to the National Air Transportation Association, (NATA).

Mick’s true passion was flying. While leading his companies, he earned his ATP rating as a pilot and had several business jet type ratings. From the early 1970’s until his retirement in 2015, Mick employed and mentored new and experienced pilots, mechanics, line service personnel, customer service representatives, dispatchers and many more. He impacted Indiana’s economic growth and stability with his companies providing air transportation for passengers and freight all over the country and abroad for nearly 40 years. For his accomplishments in the field of aviation, Mick was inducted into the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame in October, 2022.

Although Mick’s passion for aviation and his business acumen enabled him to build multiple successful businesses, he considered his family to be his greatest accomplishment. Devoted and generous, he loved spending time with his family, attending his kids’ and grandkids’ activities, and was so proud of all of them. Mick was also an avid sports fan, especially the Indianapolis Colts. He will be remembered for his wry sense of humor and his faith.

Please join the family for a celebration of life on June 11th (11am-2pm) at Crown Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wheeler-Dowe Boys and Girls Club www.bgindy.org, and kindly mention “Mick Pittard” in the tribute menu.