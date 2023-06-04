Column: Learning about sustainability through art

Commentary by Cindy Muse

Carmel Green Initiative’s Earth Day Art Contest is a fun way for school-age children and youth to celebrate the planet while also learning about sustainable living.

“We hope our children’s art inspires our community to live more sustainably,” said Leslie Webb, CGI president. “Doing something simple is a powerful way to show you care about protecting the planet for our young people.”

The community education initiative emphasizes the important connection between saving energy, saving money and caring for the earth. Themes include reducing electric use, saving bees and animals by protecting forests and trees, protecting water and the seas, picking up trash and litter, and using alternative forms of energy such as solar and wind.

More than 4,800 students have participated in the contest since its inception in 2010. This year, 238 kindergartners through middle school students submitted work, representing 13 schools, green teams, after school programs, eight Scout troops, church congregations and homeschoolers.

Semi-finalists and finalists were recognized in an awards ceremony April 30 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. They are:

Madeline Kramarz – Kindergarten

Lea Williamson – Grade 1

Hunter Kramarz – Grade 2

Aadhya Sama – Grade 3

Angela Wang and Sydney Lee – Grade 4 (tie)

Ashlesha Joshi – Grade 5

Prudence Peng – Grade 6

Madison Bowser – Grade 7

You can see this year’s winning entries and past years on the Carmel Green Initiative website, carmelgreen.org. If you know of a student or group of students interested in participating next year, look for information in January 2024. The contest is open to Carmel students who want to use art to share their love of the earth.

Cindy Muse is a board member with Carmel Green Initiative, Inc. Learn more and contact the group through carmelgreen.org.