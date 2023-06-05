Carmel High School students’ Newberry project to be displayed in D.C.

By Shelly Gattlieb

Two Carmel High School students who recently completed their freshman year will have their work on display June 14 at the 2023 National History Day Exhibit Showcase at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

The students, Emma Graves and Lilah Walsh, are being recognized for a project they completed on book publisher John Newberry for their world history/honors English class.

“Our whole argument is how John Newbery is a (pioneer) in American history and that his work impacted the timeline of children’s literature,” Graves said.

For the project, the girls studied Newberry’s life and virtually interviewed a Princeton University librarian and author whose work they had cited. The project helped the girls learn time management, how to gather information and make revisions.

After receiving their final project grades in March, they decided to share their research journey with others by competing in the National History Day regional competition. They advanced to the state level, held at Marian University, and won first place. They will compete at the national competition this month.

“It still feels so surreal,” Walsh said. “I can’t believe that we’re state champs and that we’re going to this museum and that it’s the first time that anyone in our class has ever done that.”

After their public exhibit, the girls will have the opportunity to attend a naturalization ceremony.

“We get to watch people become U.S. citizens, which is really exciting,” Graves said.