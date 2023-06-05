Former Vice President and Carmel resident Mike Pence files to run for president

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Carmel resident and also former governor of Indiana, filed June 5 to run for the Republican nomination for U.S. president.

Pence, also a former congressman who represented Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013, was the 50th governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017 and was sworn in as vice president in January of 2017.

He served as vice president to then-president Donald Trump through 2020.

According to BallotPedia, Pence was ranked the second-most conservative governor in the U.S. during his time in office. He signed an income tax cut as governor and supported the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2015.

Pence’s official announcement is not a surprise. He has been exploring a bid for the Republican nomination, touring the nation and making stops in early primary states.

He will be running against former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right-wing activist Vivek Ramaswamy and radio host Larry Elder.

Also expected to file for the nomination is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.