Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing split ways

IndyCar driver Conor Daly, a Noblesville native, and Ed Carpenter Racing have split ways as part of a mutual decision between both parties.

The announcement made Wednesday is effective immediately, according to a statement released Wednesday by Ed Carpenter Racing.

“This is the most difficult decision I have made as a team owner because I respect Conor and know what he means to IndyCar and its fans. Our team has not been performing at the level we are capable of this year, and despite making technical changes and investments in the offseason, 2023 has been extremely challenging,” team owner Ed Carpenter said in a statement. “I have put a great deal of consideration into the current state of my team and realize it is my obligation to our employees, partners, and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness. We sincerely wish Conor continued success and will cheer him on wherever he goes next.”

The 31-year-old Daly, who finished eighth in the Indy 500 race and most recently placed 15th at the Grand Prix of Detroit race June 4, has ties to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as his stepfather, Doug Boles, is the IMS president. Daly finished sixth in the Indy 500 a year ago, while his previous best finish was 10th in 2019.

In a statement released on social media, Daly said, “Although we’ve mutually decided that it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank ECR for the past three and a half seasons.”

“I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me – past, present and into the future. I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await, and I want to thank the fans for being with me on this ride,” Daly said.

Daly declined to comment further when reached by Current by phone Wednesday evening. The No. 20 BITNILE.com Chevrolet will continue as a full-time entry in the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season, according to Ed Carpenter Racing.