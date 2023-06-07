Registration open for Geist Half Marathon

Registration is open for the Sept. 16 Geist Half Marathon. Runners are invited to examine the racecourse map, check out medal designs and sign up to race across the bridge.

“Runners from all over central Indiana take on this course through nature-filled roads and waterfront neighborhoods along the north central portion of Geist Reservoir,” according to the City of Fishers, which hosts the event.

For those who aren’t up for a full 13.1 miles that comprise a half marathon, planners have a 5K option to get the legs pumping for 3.1 miles instead.

“The City of Fishers team has reimagined this experience with a focus on participants, volunteers and community experiences,” according to the announcement.

For those who want to participate, but don’t want to run, there are volunteer opportunities. Volunteers get special parking on the morning of the race.

Volunteer jobs include:

Packet pick-up – assist runners and walkers during packet-pick up

Water stops – maintain water stations (groups of 10 or more preferred)

Start/finish prep – this is for the early riser! Help prepare the start/finish line for runners to make the beginning and end of their races memorable

Finish line – hand out water and medals at the finish line

Food area – support snack stations to ensure participants are replenished after the race

Kids Play Zone – oversee a safe play area for the kids

Course marshal – direct participants along the course. Keep our runners and walkers safe

Racecourse clean-up crew

Gear check

Goody bag stuffing

Results and awards

Event tear down

The city also needs a group of early risers to help set up the racecourse from 4 to 7 a.m., and cheerleaders are always welcome at the finish line.

To register for the race, go to geisthalf.com. To volunteer, go to geisthalf.com/Race/GeistHalfMarathon/Page-13.