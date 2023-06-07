Zionsville resident to bring Key West culture to the Midwest

By Jessica Todd

Tipsy Mermaid Conch House & Cocktails will be Shari Jenkins’ next restaurant in downtown Zionsville alongside noah grant’s grill house & oyster bar.

The restaurant will open sometime this month or July at 135 S. Main St. in Zionsville. The theme aims to make visitors feel like they are on a beach vacation.

Jenkins said the Tipsy Mermaid menu will focus on “delicious flavors, good vibes, beachside cocktails and the infusion of cultures found in Key West.”

“My son and I started visiting Key West about 10 or 12 years ago,” Jenkins said. “Now, I go about three to five times a year with my friends. I love everything about it, from the food to the culture.”

Jenkins is ready to bring those elements up to Zioinsville with a unique menu.

“We are most excited about our conch dishes,” Jenkins said. “We will have conch ceviche, fritters, chowder and more.”

The restaurant will also offer an array of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, seafood and desserts. The brunch menu will feature dishes such as specialty French toast and bagels. Multiple flavors of Bloody Mary drinks will also be available.

A longtime Zionsville resident, Jenkins said her newest business will be different from anything downtown has seen.

“I am super excited because I think it will be different from noah grant’s and the other restaurants in the area,” Jenkins said. “I do not think it will be a competition between Tipsy Mermaid and other restaurants on Main Street, but rather something brand new.”

The new restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch will also be offered Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more, visittipsymermaid.com/ or facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070864640825.