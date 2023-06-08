Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township announces 2023 staff awards

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township recently announced annual staff member awards.

Sarah O’Reilly was chosen as classified staff member of the year, Franklyn Bush was named the Susan Jordan administrator of the year, and Richar Torres was honored as teacher of the year.

O’Reilly is the routing administrative assistant in the Transportation Department. Her primary responsibilities include routing McKinney Vento students and those with special needs. She works to find the best fit for students, often seeking to make the best of difficult circumstances, according to the announcement. This includes trying not to route students too early or have them on the bus too long. During the holidays, she coordinates a transportation drive to help a family with Christmas.

O’Reilly has served in Transportation for nine years.

“Sarah’s heart and passion drive her, and she exemplifies the excellence we strive for in every employee in our department,” Director of Transportation Reginald White said. “She truly cares about the families we serve.”

Her award was sponsored by Forest Capital Management.

The Susan Jordan Administrator of the Year award is named to honor the legacy of exceptional educator Susan Jordan, according to the district. This year’s recipient, Franklyn Bush, is principal of Lawrence Central High School, a position he’s held since 2017.

In that position, he has implemented proactive academic and behavioral systems guided by supports and structures that enhance student learning, achievement and opportunities, all while effectively communicating with stakeholders, according to the announcement.

“The 2023 Susan Jordan Administrator of the Year represents Lawrence excellence on all levels,” Superintendent Shawn Smith said. “Our winner is a district graduate, staff member and parent. While leading during a time of change, this leader has taken his school to new heights with a strong school culture, academic excellence and school pride. Students, parents and staff respect his leadership and work ethic. Mr. Franklyn Bush is, without question, the 2023 Susan Jordan Administrator of the Year.”

An Indianapolis native and 1996 Lawrence North High School graduate, Bush holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and management from Indiana Institute of Technology. In 2005, he completed a transition to teaching program in special education K-12 at Butler University, later completing his master’s degree program at Butler in educational administration.

The Susan Jordan Administrator of the Year award is sponsored by Horace Mann.

Torres, the MSD of Lawrence Township 2023 teacher of the year, teaches Spanish at Lawrence Central High School. A native of Peru, Torres worked in the district since 2007 and at Lawrence Central since 2008.

“Mr. Torres is key to the development of our world language programming and in the increase in student success,” Lawrence Central Principal Franklyn Bush said. “His success formula is simple: Care, effort, support and provide opportunities for students. We are grateful to have Mr. Torres as part of the Bear family.”

Torres hold a Bachelors of Arts in Spanish from IUPUI and a Masters of Arts in teaching from the University of Indianapolis. With 16 years of classroom experience, Torres is a master teacher in the classroom and a building leader. He understands the power in taking the time to build positive relationships, according to the announcement.

The MSD of Lawrence Township Teacher of the Year award is sponsored by Equitable Advisors.