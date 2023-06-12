Jr. Civic performers seek headlines with ‘Newsies’

For Nya Beck, there couldn’t be a better show to end her Jr. Civic Theatre career with than “Newsies.”

“It’s my all-time favorite show ever,” Beck said. “I grew up as a dancer, so the dancing in every production I see of this show appeals to me. I love the storyline as well.”

Beck, who will be a Fishers High School freshman, plays Katherine, a reporter, in “Disney’s Newsies Jr” June 23-28 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“I like that she is very spunky,” Beck said. “She’s very intelligent and knows what she wants. She is kind of cunning as well.”

Beck said she enjoys performing “King of New York.” But she enjoys watching newsies perform “Seize the Day.”

“I’m very thankful (the role) became available,” Beck said. “I would have taken anything to be in this one. I just wanted the opportunity to be in the show, I didn’t care which role.”

Beck is the daughter of Anne Beck, who coordinates Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program. Beck choreographed “Newsies” when Civic presented it in 2019.

The Jr. Civic show is for ages up to 14. The YAP is for high school students. Nya Beck also will appear in YAP’s “Mean Girls” in July.

Andrew Horras plays Jack Kelly, the leader of the newsies.

“He’s very witty,” said Horras, who will be a Hamilton Southeastern High School freshman. “Jack Kelly never backs down from a challenge and wants to keep going and he wants to win. I feel like I can relate to that. I’m a better competitive person. I really enjoy playing him.”

This is the largest role for Horras, who has performed with Civic Jr. for three years.

Horras said “Once and for All” is his favorite number.

“Just standing there and looking powerful with a bunch of the newsies is fun,” he said. “Some songs are challenging.”

Horras said he had never seen the show until it was announced, and then he watched it.

“It’s a very ensemble-heavy show and they’re all enjoying it a lot,” he said.

Director Brent E. Marty said there are 44 performers in the cast.

“I think it’s the largest cast we’ve ever had,” Marty said. “The cast is very skilled. The talent base is improving every year. I think the people will be pleased what they see if they know the show or don’t know the show.”

Thomas Murray, who will be a Zionsville Community High School freshman, plays Davey. Murray played Schwartz in “A Christmas Story: The Musical” in December of last year.

“I’ve always loved the music in ‘Newsies’ more than anything,” Murray said. “The music has such a nice ring to it. It’s very catchy.”

Murray said “Carrying the Banner” is a great way to open the show with the whole cast.”’

Daphne Pinchouck, a 10-year-old Fishers resident, plays Les.

“It’s a fun show,” said Pinchouck, whose favorite song is “King of New York.”

For more, visit civictheatre.org.