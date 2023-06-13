Fishers to build new $60M community center

The City of Fishers announced June 13 that it plans to build a 105,000-square-foot community center at Johnson Farms on Hoosier Road near 121st Street.

The $60 million Fishers Community Center will be recreation-focused, according to the city, and will include amenities such as a dog park, indoor playground, indoor walking/running track and an aquatics facility.

“As we strive to build a culture of health in our community, a vital component of this is creating a place where our community can come together to care for their overall wellbeing,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “With this new community asset, we not only offer a place for health, fitness and recreation, but also a place to gather and socialize with the friends, family, and neighbors, which we know is equally important in fostering a strong quality of life in our community.”

Art Johnson is the current owner of the property.

“My family has been part of this community for generations, and I am excited to be a part of Fishers’ legacy and have our land serve as a central spot in the community for gathering and recreation for years to come.”

The new community center was designed based on input from residents, according to the city’s announcement. A steering committee was formed in 2021, chaired by Fishers City Councilmember Todd Zimmerman, to identify and prioritize community needs and how they could be served by an indoor facility.

Nearly 3,500 residents completed a survey to share the amenities they most desired in this facility. Many of those priorities were included in the design.

“What I hope for residents to get out of this center is a sense of place and community,” Zimmerman said. “More than the sports or athletics of it, this is a place to bring our residents together. It’s also a place that is welcoming to all, from our neighbors in the surrounding communities to out-of-town visitors exploring Fishers for the first time.”

The center will offer memberships and day passes with discounts for Fishers residents. Free amenities will be available to residents and nonresidents, including a large indoor playground, indoor track for walking and running, and a café.

According to the city, the main level of the center will include a 5,300-square-foot indoor playground; aquatics facility with a lap pool and zero-depth entry warm water pool with a waterslide and play features; an 18,600-square-foot gymnasium featuring three basketball courts, which can also be converted into volleyball and pickleball courts; clinical rooms and offices for the Fishers Health Department; a childcare facility; multipurpose rooms; public gathering spaces; and a café.

The second level will feature a fitness and wellness center, including a spin studio and group exercise rooms, along with an indoor track for walking and running.

A roof terrace for outdoor exercise and gatherings is planned for future phases.

The city worked with community stakeholders such as the Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability to include accessibility features such as adult companion-care rooms with adult changing tables, a zero-depth entry pool, water wheelchair and accessible fitness equipment. The community center will also house Outside the Box’s adult day program to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The center is estimated to not exceed $60 million and will be paid for through city-issued bonds following a build-operate-transfer agreement set to end in 2026. The city states that it does not anticipate tax rates will increase as a result of this project.

The project resolution will go to the Fishers Finance Committee on June 14 and the Fishers City Council on June 19 for approval. If approved, the project will break ground this fall with a planned opening in spring of 2025.

To learn more, go to ThisIsFishers.com/CommunityCenter.