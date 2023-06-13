Spark!Fishers event highlights cars and artists

A fairly new Spark!Fishers event has grown in popularity the past couple of years, with thousands of people attending the 2022 Car & Art Show at the Nickel Plate District in Fishers.

The event this year is set for 6 to 9 p.m. June 22 at the Central Green on 116th Street. Fishers Parks and Recreation Director Marissa Deckert said the event, sponsored by Jiffy Lube of Indiana, had more than 60 classic cars last year for people to admire, and more than 40 local artists selling their work and demonstrating their techniques.

Participants can vote for their favorite classic car, get some ice cream or a beverage, and support local artists.

“We are thrilled with how this event has grown each year,” Deckert said. “And one of our favorite things kind of happened unintentionally. When we were closing down for the night, we opened up the gates to have everybody leave, (and) the cars drove out onto 116th Street. And it was a really, really cool experience to have all of these classic cars, kind of as a parade down 116th Street. We had folks lining up on either side of the street to watch them as they exited. So, we’re incorporating that now as an intentional exit plan to create this parade at the end of the event.”

Deckert said the Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show attracted about 5,000 people last year.

“It’s a great family event,” she said. “There’s lots of ways to interact for all ages. I love to see that kind of multigenerational (interaction). It’s cool to see the families come together, they get an ice cream, they’re checking out the cars and then we have so many local artists that are creating such cool work that don’t have an opportunity to showcase their work on a daily basis.”

Some of those artists will create paintings on site, she said, giving the public an opportunity to see the process in person.