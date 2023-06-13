Sparktacular spectacle: June 24 is the grand finale for Spark!Fishers 2023

Spark!Fishers used to be a one-day event, with everything happening on a Saturday. Although the festival now is spread out over a four-day period, there’s still a full schedule of activities on the final day of the festival, June 24, at the Nickel Plate District in downtown Fishers.

You don’t have to get up early, though. The street fair starts at 3 p.m., and events last through 10 p.m., said Fishers Parks and Recreation Director Marissa Deckert.

“Years ago, we started earlier but found that the community was really ready to come out after lunch and then stay through 10 p.m.,” she said. “So, we’ve kind of adjusted over the years and landed on 3 to 10 as really good time periods.”

The street fair begins at 3 p.m., with a mix of food vendors, artisans, local businesses, and activities for kids and teens. Deckert said the city offers a Kids Zone and a Teen Zone to engage those age groups.

Deckert said the city wants everyone to be able to enjoy the four-day festival, and with that goal in mind has special backpacks that residents with sensory challenges can check out for the day. The backpack contains noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, and communication cards if someone is having a difficult time communicating their needs.

The city also has special parking very close to the event space for people with physical disabilities.

The big parade, with a new route, will start at 6 p.m. It includes local businesses, all the big rigs that kids love to look at, Shriners zooming around in their mini cars and school bands, and the Grand Marshal will be Indy Fuel owner Jim Hallett with mascot Nitro.

Deckert said the new parade route will go through downtown and onto the main road.

“We’ve always kind of interwoven through neighborhoods (in the past),” she said. “This year, we’re gonna go straight through kind of the heart of downtown and then take the parade completely down 116th Street, which is really the main thoroughfare for Fishers. It’ll go all the way from Lantern Road to Allisonville Road down 116th Street.”

The festival closes with an aerial drone show, the first of its kind in central Indiana. Deckert said when the idea first was pitched, she had a difficult time envisioning why it would be cool. Then she saw some demonstrations by the company, which has done similar shows for events such as Lollapalooza.

“We have over 200 drones that light up at night and can create this synchronized kind of routine,” she said. “We’re working on exactly what we want the logos or images to be. But in quick succession, they can create all of these different things. So, it could go from an American flag to a guitar to an alien.”

The drone show will be synchronized to music. The best spot to watch and listen will be near the Nickel Plate Amphitheater, Deckert said.

A short fireworks display will follow the drone show.

Spark! Fishers 2023 Schedule of Events