Whitestown to present Independence Day celebration, fireworks show

The Town of Whitestown will present its Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at Eagle Church July 3.

Eagle Church, at 5801 S. Main St. in Whitestown, will open its gates at 6 p.m.

The fireworks show is set to start at dark, approximately 10 p.m.

The Toy Factory band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Food vendors will include Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Chick-fil-A, Fundae’s Ice Cream and Sweets, Grilliant Foods, Kona Ice and SW Concessions. There will also be inflatables for kids.

Parking is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks.

For more, visit whitestown.in.gov/independence-day.