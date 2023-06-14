Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Whitestown to present Independence Day celebration, fireworks show

Whitestown to present Independence Day celebration, fireworks show

0
By on Zionsville Community

The Town of Whitestown will present its Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at Eagle Church July 3.

Eagle Church, at 5801 S. Main St. in Whitestown, will open its gates at 6 p.m.

The fireworks show is set to start at dark, approximately 10 p.m.

The Toy Factory band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Food vendors will include Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Chick-fil-A, Fundae’s Ice Cream and Sweets, Grilliant Foods, Kona Ice and SW Concessions. There will also be inflatables for kids.

Parking is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks.

For more, visit whitestown.in.gov/independence-day.


More Headlines

Broadway actress set for Feinstein’s shows Spark!Fishers event highlights cars and artists Sparktacular spectacle: June 24 is the grand finale for Spark!Fishers 2023 Freedom for all: Arts for Lawrence plans third annual Juneteenth celebration Jr. Civic performers seek headlines with ‘Newsies’ Carmel in brief — June 13, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact