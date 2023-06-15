Current Publishing co-founder honored by Rotary Club of Carmel for service to community 

The Rotary Club of Carmel has selected Brian Kelly, co-founder and retired publisher of Current Publishing, for the 2023 Rotary Outstanding Service Award.

The award is presented to a non-Rotarian who has demonstrated “service above self” (the Rotary Club’s motto) and made a lasting impact on the community. The winner is recognized in the CarmelFest parade on July 4 and is honored on a plaque at Rotary Plaza on the Monon Greenway.

Kelly said he was shocked and speechless to learn he had been selected for the award.

“It has been such an honor and a privilege to work with Rotary and its committed members all these years. I was initially introduced to the Rotary Club by Ron Carter, a Rotarian and former Carmel City Council member, and then through CarmelFest, which Rotary has brought to the community for several years,” Kelly said. “Carmel wouldn’t be Carmel without Rotary. With all the wonderful things that happen in our community, I can guarantee you there are Rotarians involved.”

Rotary Club President Gary Sexton seeks nominations for the honor from the group’s 130 members, with the club’s executive committee making the final selection.

“When you see Brian Kelly on a convertible in the CarmelFest parade, give an extra round of cheer!” Sexton said. “Through Brian’s support of fundraisers like CarmelFest and so many others, the community benefits by the charities we assist, and the grants we award to organizations helping people.”

COMMUNITY IMPACT

Several leaders in the Carmel community thanked Brian Kelly, recipient of the Rotary Club of Carmel’s Rotary Outstanding Service Award, for his impact.

“Through Brian’s efforts community-based journalism was promoted and encouraged and he certainly worked hard to keep the Current papers ‘current and engaging!’ Brian was recently quick to say yes to serving on our Rotary Club of Carmel Arte d’ Italia Steering Committee and certainly supported with ideas and interest in expanding Carmel’s culture through the Cortona Sister City. His interest in the arts and music in our communities was great! I’m delighted by his receiving this award!” –Julie Lundin-Shadinger, president elect of the Rotary Club of Carmel

“Through the years, Brian has been committed to our community, especially in the not-for-profit sector. His selfless involvement in that arena has paid dividends for a number of organizations. He’s a model citizen in that regard and others. “ –Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s co-founder at Current Publishing and executive vice president of the company

“When I think of ‘Service Above Self,’ part o Rotary’s motto, I naturally think of Brian Kelly. He not only has a brilliant business mind and history but also a heart filled with passion to lift others up, forward the community and support the arts! Carmel is a much better place to live because of Brian and I’m thrilled to call him a friend.” –Randy Sorrel, member of the Rotary Club of Carmel