Garden tour takes root in Zionsville

Commentary by Donna Monday

Hosta la vista, garden lovers. It’s that time again. Time to put on your walking shoes and join the fun of the annual Gardens of Zionsville Tour June 24. This year’s tour features seven gardens, all beautiful but different. In fact, the 2023 gardens are perhaps the most varied in years. They range from wild-looking habitats to mowed and manicured. What they have in common is color, life, imagination and, of course, hosta plants.

Three gardens are in town, and two of those belong to neighbors. Brett and Susan Conaway’s garden is at 110 N. Fifth St., while Rich and Jill Rezek are across the street at 90 N. Fifth. Marsha Webster is just up the hill at 575 W. Poplar. Bernie and Lisa Paul are a bit farther away but still in town at 285 Spring Dr. in Raintree.

A vehicle will be needed for the other gardens, one of which is in Whitestown. That would be Ed and Ann Anderson at 5885 Solomon Harmon Way, just north of Anson. Candace Buckmaster’s gardens are at 6485 E. 650S, Zionsville, by Royal Run. Case and Kyley Hooper are at 2750S 875 E., Zionsville.

Among them they offer everything from a bur oak tree raised from an acorn gathered at Lions Park to a peony bush the roots of which came from a family in Omaha, Neb. Birds, bees and butterflies are welcomed in all these gardens. Susan Conaway, whose entire yard appears to be a wildlife habitat, said well-fed bees are not likely to sting, and she sees that hers are well-fed.

The Hooper gardens are nestled on beautiful rolling countryside property. Added features include a pool, fire pit, barns, a horse named Gracie, her colt named Cody, and pet pigs Stella and Wilbur.

Candace Buckmaster plans an art fair in conjunction with the garden tour at her place. An artist, she has welded a number of metal yard art pieces, some of which are bottle trees.

Tickets for the tour are $15 if purchased by June 23 or $20 if purchased at the door at SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 W. Hawthorne. They may be bought online at SullivanMunce.org but must be picked up at SulllivanMunce on the day of the tour. There, in addition to purchasing tickets, people can bid on container gardens and take time to enjoy the art gallery exhibit. Hours for the tour are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.