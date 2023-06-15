Westfield schools honors retirees for service

Westfield Washington Schools recently honored seven school employees who retired at the end of the school year for their service to the community.

The district recognized the following individuals:

Maureen Hindman: Westfield High School – 17 years

Rhonda Adams: Westfield High School – 31 years

Becky Sondgeroth: Westfield High School – 19 years

Paula Smith: Westfield Middle School – 26 years

Sheryl Culley: Oak Trace Elementary School – 33 years

Lynda Ranney: Bus Driver – 23 years

Joe Montalone: Administration – 28 years

“Throughout their time in Westfield, these educators have displayed unwavering dedication, inspiring countless students to reach their full potential and nurturing a love for learning,” said Chris Baldwin, assistant superintendent for HR and safety with Westfield Washington Schools. “Their expertise, guidance and genuine care have made a lasting impact on the lives of their students.”

Those who retired had a combined 177 years of experience and a deep passion for education, said Josh Andrews, spokesman for Westfield Washington Schools. Those individuals, he said, “left an indelible mark on the Westfield school district and community. Westfield Washington Schools extends its deepest gratitude to these retiring educators and wishes them a fulfilling retirement filled with joy, relaxation, and new adventures. Their legacy will continue to inspire future generations of educators, and their impact on the lives of their students will be cherished for years to come.”