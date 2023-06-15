Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield schools honors retirees for service

Westfield schools honors retirees for service

0
By on Westfield Community

Westfield Washington Schools recently honored seven school employees who retired at the end of the school year for their service to the community.

The district recognized the following individuals:

  • Maureen Hindman: Westfield High School – 17 years
  • Rhonda Adams: Westfield High School – 31 years
  • Becky Sondgeroth: Westfield High School – 19 years
  • Paula Smith: Westfield Middle School – 26 years
  • Sheryl Culley: Oak Trace Elementary School – 33 years
  • Lynda Ranney: Bus Driver – 23 years
  • Joe Montalone: Administration – 28 years

“Throughout their time in Westfield, these educators have displayed unwavering dedication, inspiring countless students to reach their full potential and nurturing a love for learning,” said Chris Baldwin, assistant superintendent for HR and safety with Westfield Washington Schools. “Their expertise, guidance and genuine care have made a lasting impact on the lives of their students.”

Those who retired had a combined 177 years of experience and a deep passion for education, said Josh Andrews, spokesman for Westfield Washington Schools. Those individuals, he said, “left an indelible mark on the Westfield school district and community. Westfield Washington Schools extends its deepest gratitude to these retiring educators and wishes them a fulfilling retirement filled with joy, relaxation, and new adventures. Their legacy will continue to inspire future generations of educators, and their impact on the lives of their students will be cherished for years to come.”


More Headlines

Westfield Washington Schools promotes middle school principal Work-based learning, robotics bills OK’d Center Stage: Westfield High School graduate performs at Grand Junction Plaza, reflects on band’s success Westfield City Council OKs $20K grant for AED stations Carmel teen wins Congressional Art Competition in Indiana’s 5th District Carmel in brief — June 13, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact