AGES Band concert to raise funds for those displaced by Timber Creek fire

By Kiersten Riedford

Members from the AGES Band will perform a benefit concert from 7 to 9 p.m. July 1 at the gazebo near Carmel City Hall to support victims of the April 17 fire at the Timber Creek condominiums.

The fire affected more than 30 units, according to Mark Stevens, a member of the AGES Band who lives near Timber Creek. No residents were injured in the fire.

Stevens said the fire damage is requiring the building to be torn down and rebuilt.

“There’s no estimate how long it’s going to take,” Stevens said. “But everyone seems to agree there’s no way it will happen in less than a year. So, people have to find housing for that period of time, and insurance is usually limited on what it’s going to cover.”

Some Timber Creek residents need more financial support than they initially received after the fire. So, Stevens and his bandmates decided to plan a concert to help.

“We’re a neighborhood where we have two and three homes connected with one another, so the threat of fire hits home,” Stevens said. “It doesn’t happen very frequently, but it happens more frequently than perhaps people realize.”

The concert is free. Donations will be accepted at the event and online at gsnlive.kindful.com/?campaign=1081288. All proceeds will be managed through the Hamilton County Good Samaritan Network, a nonprofit providing relief to those affected by the fire.

“You should donate because your neighbors are in need,” Stevens said. “And if you were in a situation, you’d wish your neighbors would do the same.”

Stevens said the band will play other concerts to benefit several causes throughout the summer. The band members will also perform for The Longest Day Alzheimer’s fundraiser Fish Fry set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21 at The Barrington.