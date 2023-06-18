Lobster Palooza returns to Basile Opera Center

Lobster Palooza is getting back to its roots.

The Indianapolis Opera fundraiser is returning to the renovated Basile Opera Center, 4011 N. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis.

“The ‘Back Home’ theme is the pervading testament,” Indy Opera General Director David Starkey said. “This is where the event started 12 years ago in the back parking lot, which is a historical location. It’s where the former Greek Festival was held back in the day. We’re not going back to that back parking lot, but it’s been reimagined to the entire campus with the courtyard and patio.”

The 13th Annual Lobster Palooza, featuring a New England-style lobster boil, is set for 6 to 10 p.m. July 15.

“Now that the building has been remodeled and historically protected because of all the stuff we’ve done with protecting the architecture of this building, circa 1961, it’s really exciting to come back home and put this event in the full functionality of the entire property,” Starkey said. “The Meridian-Kessler neighbors are really excited.”

Last year, the event was planned for an outside tent but was moved indoors because of weather issues at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville.

“It was great, but it limited the scope of the event,” Starkey said. “This year, it is all planned to be inside but there are outside activities on the patio, courtyard and on the front lawn. It’s designed to be an indoor-outdoor event and can go rain or shine.”

Valet parking and cocktails are included in the ticket price. There are fundraising activities during the event.

There will be a live band and dancing after dinner. Before dinner, the opera singers will perform in the performance hall.

“The acoustics are just extraordinary, so we’re going to do a special opera cabaret, highlighting a couple selections from the upcoming season,” Starkey said.

There will be selections from Opera in the Park “Carmen” and “A Little Night Music.”

“This is a great event for young couples and professionals and people just wanting to have a great time and meet people,” he said. “You don’t have to get dressed up. You can wear shorts and summer dresses. It’s very casual.”

For more, visit indyopera.org.