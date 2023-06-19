‘Boeing Boeing’ set for Red Barn

Red Barn Summer Theatre Artistic Director Michael Taylor loves a good farce.

So, why not follow the season-opening farce with a second one? Red Barn Summer Theatre’s production of “Boeing Boeing” will be presented from June 21 to July 1 at the Frankfort venue.

Taylor, the play’s director, said Red Barn performed “Boeing Boeing” more than a decade ago.

“Since then, it’s been redone,” Taylor said. “There was a new revival on Broadway and the script has been reworked, so it’s a slightly different show since the first time we did it.”

Taylor acted in the play in Red Barn’s previous production of the comedy, which takes place in Paris.

Two friends are now old college friends and both Americans. One lives in Paris and the other is coming to visit.

Taylor said in the original script, one friend was British and the other was French.

“Everyone else is from different countries, so there are a lot of accents going on the stage at the same time,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the plot centers around the American living in Paris, who has three fiancées who are all flight attendants from different airlines.

“He explains to his friend that it is all on a timetable and none of them know about each other,” Taylor said. “Next thing you know, the timetable breaks and they are all there at the same time at the apartment.”

The fun ensues as the friends try to hide the fiancées from each other.

“It’s your classic bedroom farce,” said Taylor, adding there is some adult subject matter in the show.

There are four women and two men in the cast.

Taylor said there is not a lot of detailed stage direction in the revived script.

“It leaves a lot for creativity from the director’s side but it’s also very challenging that you have to plan everything out,” Taylor said.

For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.