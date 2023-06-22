Indy Shorts lineup set

Heartland Film has announced the lineup for the sixth annual Academy Award-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival, running July 18-23. Less than 4 percent of the films submitted to the festival are selected. This year, a record number of 3,900-plus shorts were submitted, and from those, 165 shorts from 21 countries were programmed. The film lineup includes 18 world premieres, 19 U.S. premieres, 54 Midwest premieres and 47 Indiana premieres. Screenings will be at Living Room Theaters (indoor), Newfields (indoor and amphitheater), Fort Ben Cultural Campus (indoor and outdoor) and virtually.

The 2023 festival is embracing a summer camp vibe that promises more than 165 short films that are curated into 29 themed programs, with 100 filmmakers expected to attend for Q&As following the screenings. Fest Pass and tickets are on sale at IndyShorts.org.

Indy Shorts is also an Academy Award-Qualifying Film Festival in all three short film categories: Live Action, Documentary and Animated. Only 34 film festivals in the world have this designation.

With a track record of 33 nominations and 10 Oscar-winning shorts, there’s a good chance attendees will see the next Academy Award-contending films first in Indianapolis. Last year, an Indiana Spotlight film, “Stranger at the Gate,” won the Grand Prize for Best Short Documentary receiving its Oscar qualification. The film was then nominated for an Academy Award.

“With last year’s Oscar track and this year’s record number of submissions, the enthusiasm behind the Indy Shorts International Film Festival is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” stated Hearland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig, a Carmel resident. “I can’t wait for Indianapolis to meet the filmmakers and explore the wide variety of stories showcased in the 29 themed programs.”

More than $30,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to filmmakers July 22. Selected award-winning films will be showcased at Newfields’ Amphitheater for the Summer Nights: Award Winners Program. Before the films, attendees can enjoy free HotBox Pizza and camp-themed activities.

Indy Shorts continues to establish international recognition in the film industry. Most recently, Indy Shorts was included on MovieMaker Magazine’s top 20 Best Short Film Film Festivals in the World list for 2022, as well as its 50 Best Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee for 2023.

Oscar-winning director Ben Proudfoot is scheduled to attend Indy Shorts with his Academy Award statuette. Proudfoot’s new documentary, “Forgiving Johnny,” will have its world premiere as part of the Spotlight: Breakwater Studios Program. The program also includes two other shorts from the director.

Indiana filmmakers and subjects will prominently be on display during the two Indiana Spotlight Programs. One short with an unforgettable name, “Clear Reception with David Letterman,” follows Letterman’s journey to explore glassmaking in Muncie. The film is a part of the Indiana Spotlight 1 Program, and attendees are invited to the Indiana Spotlight Mimosa Mixer to meet Indiana filmmakers before the screening July 22.

Indy Shorts is partnering with ESPN Films on a Spotlight program July 21 playing at Living Room Theaters The program explores the captivating stories behind the world of sports in this collection of documentary shorts.