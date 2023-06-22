Little Tulip Tree offers southern styles at Carmel City Center 

Little Tulip Tree, which offers stylish and traditional southern-inspired clothing for kids, opened May 20 in Carmel City Center at 840 S. Range Line Rd.

The shop is one of a few stores in the nation selling clothes made by the Beaufort Bonnet Co. Little Tulip Tree co-owner Molly Lawhorn described the Beaufort Bonnet Co. as a classic coastal-southern clothing brand that makes fashionable apparel for children. The company began as an online retailer that started a signature program in 2019.

Lawhorn said Little Tulip Tree is the only shop in the Midwest to specialize in Beaufort Bonnet Company products.

“We sell 85 percent of the Beaufort Bonnet Co. clothing and 15 percent other (brand) giftable shoes, toys and accessories,” Lawhorn said.

Sizes offered at Little Tulip Tree range from 0 to 14, Lawhorn said.

“(We offer) everything from the classic Beaufort Bonnet style in a broad-cloth material to a seersucker to corduroy and velvet around the holidays,” Lawhorn said.

The store also sells toys, shoes and accessories such as bucket hats, bows, swaddles and blankets. An embroidery service is available at the store for customers looking to personalize their purchases.

“We’re excited to bring these timeless pieces to Carmel and share the brand we’ve loved for so many years,” Lawhorn said.

Little Tulip Tree is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sundays.