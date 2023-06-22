New health-science company opening in Fishers

A global health-science company announced the opening of a new laboratory in Fishers set for June 21. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s One Lambda Laboratories will provide services to transplant patients who need regular testing and monitoring.

According to an announcement from the company, the lab is certified through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which allows it to accept human samples for diagnostic testing.

“The opening of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s One Lambda Laboratories will increase accessibility to post-transplant monitoring, and (will) expand patient access to noninvasive diagnostics designed to improve care and clinician decision-making,” the company states. “The lab opening reinforces a position of leadership in transplant innovation for Thermo Fisher.”

Transplant recipients require regular monitoring because they are medically immunosuppressed. That reduces the risk of rejection but can increase the risk of viral infection and other diseases like cancer. The new lab offers noninvasive diagnostics for those diseases mostly through urine samples, which is an alternative to the traditional biopsies for monitoring.

“We’re looking forward to becoming part of the Fishers business community,” says Nicole Brockway, president, Transplant Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This lab represents our next big step to making care for transplant recipients more accessible, more actionable and, at the same time, less invasive.”

The grand opening is set for 9 a.m. June 21 at 10300 Kincaid Dr., suite 103, in Fishers.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. reports an annual revenue of more than $40 billion, according to the announcement.

“Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer,” the company states. “Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.”

For more information, go to thermofisher.com.