Fishers Fire Department responds to June 22 boat, home fires

The Fishers Fire Department had a busy evening June 22, responding to a boat fire on Geist Reservoir that injured four people, and an apartment-building fire on Old Oak Drive that left nine people temporarily without a home.

According to the FFD Facebook page, the first incident was the boat fire on Geist, which was reported at about 5:30 p.m.

“A family took their boat onto Geist Reservoir and shortly after had to jump from the boat due to flames coming from the engine,” the fire department states. “A nearby boat saw what was happening and was able to rescue the four victims who had minor injuries.”

The Fishers public safety boat arrived soon afterwards with firefighters on board to extinguish the flames, and the damaged boat was towed to shore. The boat temporarily reignited because of fuel sparked by a heat source. Fire department personnel are working with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to investigate the fire and to monitor the area for any environmental or safety concerns.

The structure fire was reported at about 8 p.m. June 22. According to a separate FFD Facebook post, the fire at Britton Woods Apartments was extinguished quickly, but the damaged structure left nine people displaced.

“The apartment complex and staff were quickly on hand to assist displaced residents into other locations,” the department stated.

An investigation into the cause of the structure fire is underway.