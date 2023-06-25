Current Publishing
2 Indy residents arrested in armed robbery of Carmel CVS

Two Indianapolis men were arrested June 25 for armed robbery of the CVS at 1421 S. Range Line Rd.

Carmel police responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report that two armed males jumped the pharmacy counter and stole pills before fleeing the scene.

A Carmel Police Department officer soon noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area. They conducted a traffic stop near W. 86th Street and I-465 and discovered evidence in the vehicle consistent with the CVS robbery.

Police arrested Mikhal Davaughn, 22, and David Jahmal Washington, 20, of Indianapolis. Davaughn has been charged with robbery of a pharmacy with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing a firearm, battery and theft. Washington has been charged with robbery of a pharmacy with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and theft.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500. or Crime Stoppers at crimetips.org. Reference CPD case number 23-44469.


