Dazzling Display: Zionsville Lions Club set to host annual Fourth of July celebration 

The Town of Zionsville is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July celebration at Lions Park that will feature a variety of activities, including a display of colorful fireworks that will end with a grand finale.

The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. July 4 at Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St. Fireworks will begin at dusk at approximately 10 p.m.

Parking will be available from 4 p.m. onward for $8 per vehicle.

Steve Gayheart, a Zionsville Lions Club member and event chairman, said people often arrive at Lions Park early in the day to save their spots to watch the fireworks.

“If you’re going to park in the downtown area, you’ll need to get there a little early because it gets crowded quickly,” he said. “The parking lot is a couple of blocks down from the park.”

The event will include activities for children in Celebration Central, such as bounce houses and games. Food vendors with items like elephant ears, pizza and corn dogs will also be on-site. Greek’s Pizzeria will sell pizza, and The Scoop will sell ice cream. The Lions Club will sell tenderloins, hot dogs, french fries and drinks at concession stands.

The Leo club, Zionsville’s Lions Club for kids, will serve shaved ice.

Wristbands for unlimited access to the bounce house area can be obtained at the event for $10 each.

“Zionsville Lions Club loves putting the show on for the town,” Gayheart said. “We have a lot of fun organizing it.”

Nearly 10,000 people annually attend. The Zionsville Lions Club has sponsored Zionsville’s Fourth of July celebration since 1979. All funding comes through the Lions Club and its partners.

The Lions Club organizes a Fourth of July raffle each year with a first-place cash prize of $1,000 and a second-place prize of $500.

Gayheart said the funds raised from the raffle will go to a special cause this year.

“Fifty percent of the raffle funds will be donated to The Leader Dog for the blind, which is a Lions Club organization that we support, and the other fifty percent will go to Lions Park,” Gayheart said.

Raffle tickets will be sold near the gazebo. They can be purchased in advance at the farmers market or from any Lions Club member.

Gayheart said the Miss Indiana and Miss Teen Indiana winners will sing the national anthem at 7 p.m. Following the national anthem, Master Yoo’s Tae Kwon Do will present a martial arts demonstration.

The Boy Scouts will present the colors in a flag presentation ceremony after the national anthem.

The fireworks display will be presented by the Mad Bomber, a fireworks production company that combines fireworks choreographed to music.

Schedule of festivities