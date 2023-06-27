Butterfly trail returns to Zionsville

By Jessica Todd

The second-annual Zionsville Butterfly Trail is now open through Aug. 31.

The trail features eight butterfly wings spread throughout Zionsville Parks and in town at places such as the SullivanMunce Cultural Center and Zionsville Town Hall Plaza.

The trail is organized by Zionsville Parks and Recreation and Director of Recreation services Mindy Murdock.

“Last year was a huge success, so we thought, why not bring it back for another year?” Murdock said.

According to Zionsville Parks and Recreation, ​​the project was inspired by the Town of Zionsville’s commitment to The National Wildlife Federation Mayor’s Monarch Pledge and is a celebration of the town’s conservation and environmental education efforts.

“The trail allows people who normally would not go to our parks the chance to go out and search for the butterfly wings while allowing them to see what we are doing in the parks, as far as conservation and restoration,” Murdock said.

The wings were created by local artists Katie Roberts, Sarah Osborne, Harriet Ayshford, Sofia Andrews, Helena Streib and Hensley Krieble, Nicole Empey, Sofia V. Baloski and Lisa Ping.

“We did a call-out looking for local artists in the area to submit their designs,” Murdock said. “Many of this year’s artists are kids, so it is good to see the number of teens that submitted this year.”

Murdock said the decision process is difficult each year, and the parks department tries to pick designs that reflect Zionsville.

“We try to choose designs that celebrate nature, culture or just the town itself,” Murdock said.

For more, visit zionsville-in.gov/668/Zionsville-Butterfly-Trail. Anyone who takes pictures with the wings can hashtag their photos #zbutterflytrail on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.