County commissioners stress caution for July 4 celebrations

The Boone County Commissioners are stressing safety precautions as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

“During this Fourth of July, as we gather to celebrate our nation’s independence, I extend my warmest wishes for a joyous and safe holiday to all residents of Boone County,” Boone County Commissioner President Donnie Lawson stated.

Commissioners urge residents to prioritize fireworks, grill, outdoor and pet safety.

Purchase fireworks from licensed vendors and comply with safety standards and local regulations. Commissioners say a responsible adult should oversee firework activity, and all remnants should be disposed of in a bucket of water or a metal container.

Grills must be in a well-ventilated outdoor area and cleaned thoroughly to prevent flare-ups. Children and pets should stay away from the grill, and the grill should never be left unattended.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and protected from the sun. If spending the holiday on the water, ensure children are never unattended and life jackets are worn by those engaging in water activities.

Keep pets in a comfortable and secure environment to minimize anxiety from firework noise. They need proper identification tags and microchips in case they escape or get lost.