Epcon Communities to offer 50 homes in new Courtyards of Fishers

By Kiersten Riedford

Midwest housing development company Epcon Communities is taking reservations for 50 homes in Fishers off of Southeastern Parkway in a new community called the Courtyard of Fishers.

Robyn Crawford, regional president for Epcon Communities in Indianapolis, said Fishers has a large population of people who want to either downsize within the city, or return to Fishers to live closer to family.

The Courtyard of Fishers will offer buyers four luxury ranch-style floor plans ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 square feet, according to Crawford. The homes are designed with private outdoor courtyard spaces that connect people inside the home to the outdoors.

To set themselves apart from other developments, Crawford said homeowners in Epcon Communities do not have to choose between social connections and outdoor privacy.

“We offer both lifestyles in one community,” Crawford said. “This is a significant difference that Epcon celebrates and we’re proud to bring to Fishers.”

Crawford also noted that the new development is close to parks, restaurants and medical care, making the location of the homes desirable to those who want to be connected to the city.

Epcon Communities has been operating since 1986, specifically focusing on developing communities for those who are 55 or older.

“We’ve created a lock-and-leave lifestyle with a low-maintenance living commitment,” Crawford said. “This provides comfort for our residents to begin enjoying the next phase of life that they’ve earned without the stress of maintaining their property.”

Reservations for lot spaces opened on June 10 and will remain open until all lots have been bought, according to Crawford.

For those who are interested in buying a lot at Courtyard of Fishers, Crawford said model homes are available to tour in Carmel and Westfield for “people to come out and experience the difference for themselves.”

More information on the Courtyard of Fishers can be found on Epcon Communities’ website at epconcommunities.com/in/fishers/the-courtyards-of-fishers.