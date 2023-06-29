Police seek suspect in deadly Fishers shooting

A woman was shot and killed June 28 at the Speedway gas station at 7235 East 116th St. at the Allisonville Road intersection.

In a June 29 news release, the Fishers Police Department named 32-year-old Joshua Alexander Farmer of Noblesville as a suspect and asked that anyone with information about him contact law enforcement.

In the news release, police state that officers responded to the gas station a little after 5 p.m. June 28, and found a woman in a red Chrysler Van.

“The female was deceased from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” the news release stated. “Fishers Police detectives and evidence technicians arrived at the scene to interview witnesses and collect evidence. The initial investigation leads police to believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing domestic situation.”

Police request that anyone with information about Farmer call 317-595-3254. He was last seen driving a 2020 maroon Kia Soul with Indiana license plate 392CDM.

“Police warn the public not to approach Farmer as he is wanted on several warrants from Hamilton County, and he should be considered armed and dangerous,” the news release states.

The initial report of the incident came from a FPD Facebook post the evening of June 28, announcing that officers were investigating a shooting in the area of 116th Street and Allisonville Road. In the post, police asked people to avoid the area, which is a busy intersection with multiple businesses.