Zionsville students earn All-Star honors at tournament

Zionsville Middle School seventh-graders Nora Miller and Taylor Norris were named All-Stars at the June 25 AAU National Volleyball Championship in Orlando.

Their team, the 12 Tigers at The Academy Grand Park, finished second at the AAU National Championship in the 12 Premier Division.

The team is coached by Kristin Norris, Becky Far and Melanie Buchanan and is made up of nine girls from Carmel, Zionsville, Noblesville and Westfield.

Kristin Norris, a Zionsville resident, has coached the team for three years. She also coaches at Zionsville Middle School.

“We’ve been building a team that has the talent, drive and mindset to win a national championship,” she said. “We’ve played some great teams throughout the season in order to work up to this moment. We were seeded 14th going into the tournament, one of the lowest-seeded teams to make it to the gold bracket on the last day.”

The Academy Grand Park joined The Academy Volleyball Club, based in Indianapolis, in the summer of 2018. The club offers teams, camps, clinics and lessons and has more than 1,500 athletes playing club volleyball.

Nora Miller credited her coaches and teammates for her All-Star recognition.

“Playing at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports was an honor and a great opportunity to show how strong we were as a team at the national level,” she said.

Krisitn Norris said it’s “rare and fortunate” to have four players from Zionsville on the club team.

“I can’t wait to see how they will impact the school program in the coming years,” she said.

Taylor Norris said mental toughness is the hardest part as a volleyball player.

“There were some very stressful and intense moments, but I made it, thanks to the support of my teammates and coaches in which I have made a very close bond,” she said.

For more, visit grandparkvb.com.