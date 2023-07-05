Local volleyball players lift team to 2nd place in national tourney

For head coach Kristin Norris, mental toughness was the determining factor in her volleyball team’s success.

“In addition to training for the game, we incorporated a mental toughness curriculum throughout the season, and it paid off,” Norris said. “We were outsized or outmatched and found ourselves in very tough spots several times, but we were able to crawl our way back. This is a talented group of players, and they understood the pressures of the game, how to capitalize on momentum and have a drive you don’t often see at this age.”

The 12-and-under Tigers volleyball team at The Academy Grand Park finished second June 25 to Ocala (Fla.) Power United in the 12 Premier Division at the AAU National Championship in Orlando.

Grand Park joined The Academy Volleyball Club, based in Indianapolis, in 2018. The team changed its name July 1 to The Academy Monon Select, based at the Monon Volleyball Academy, 800 E. 169th St., Westfield.

Madelyn Yonkus, who lives in Westfield, said she was proud of the team and how well they played. She was one of two Westfield girls on the team, which included Noblesville resident Honor Durham, along with several Carmel and Zionsville residents.

“We worked so hard leading up to Nationals and it really paid off. I am going to miss the team and all of the support we gave to each other,” Yonkus said.

Seven of the 10 players played together in 2022 as 11-year-olds.

“Several of them started showing up to open gyms and additional strength and conditioning training before we even had tryouts in October,” Norris said. “They’ve been training three days a week, additional setter training, and strength and conditioning for the last nine months.”

Durham, a setter, said she is amazed how the team developed over the season.

“Our coaches saw something in each one of us,” Durham said. “They challenged us to grow throughout the season with tough training and competition. I was happy that it all came together at the right time for nationals!”

Middle hitter Caroline Far said this season was the most rewarding she’s ever had.

Far was one of three Carmel team members, joining libero Laney Buchanan and setter Amingoo Gantulga. Caroline and Laney’s mothers were assistant coaches.

“Working with this incredible group of girls has been the highlight of my coaching career,” said assistant coach Becky Far, a teacher in Carmel Clay Schools. “They demonstrated grit, determination, and hard work throughout this season and their success was a direct reflection of these efforts.”

Assistant coach Melanie Buchanan said the team fought through a lot of tough situations to get to the championship match.

“It was amazing to watch these young girls, some who were brand new to the game this year, work together and gel as a team,” Buchanan said.

Gantulga said it was the best season she has ever had.

“We’ve made so much progress and I had so much fun and experienced a lot of great stuff with this team,” Gantulga said. “I already miss it. I’m so proud we made it this far.”

The team had two players receive All-Star awards, Zionsville residents Nora Miller and Taylor Norris.