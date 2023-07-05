Northwest Bank opens regional hub in Fishers

Northwest Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new regional hub in Fishers June 26.

Located in the Ellipse Building at 11 Municipal Dr., Northwest’s new facility will offer a variety of banking services to meet client needs in commercial, business, mortgage and community and lending, according to an announcement from Northwest. The office will also be the home to the bank’s regional treasury management, trust and private banking teams.

“The expansion marks an important milestone for Northwest as it strengthens its presence and commitment to supporting the growing demand for commercial and business banking services within the Central Indiana region,” the announcement states.

Northwest Bank first entered the Indiana market in April 2020, when it merged with MutualBank. It now has more than 270 regional employees. The new Fishers hub will be the home office for 30 Northwest employees.

Northwest Bank Indiana Region President Jennifer Gibson will lead the team in the new office, along with banking executives within their growing commercial and business banking services sectors.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new regional hub and business office in Fishers,” Gibson stated. “The grand opening of this office reflects our deep commitment to supporting the growing number of local companies in Central Indiana and throughout the state, empowering businesses with the tools and resources they need to grow. Through our expanded presence in the Fishers community, we look forward to forging new partnerships that foster growth and innovation for our clients and the region.”

During the grand opening ceremony, a check for $1,000 was presented on behalf of Northwest to Outside the Box, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

