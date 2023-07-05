Zionsville to vote on zoning plans changing all districts, regulations

The Zionsville Plan Commission discussed the adoption draft of the Zionsville Town Ordinance on June 28 that would reduce zoning districts to 15 from 38 through form-based code.

Form-based code is a set of regulations on land development to create a higher quality city by using building form regulations to organize the city instead of focusing on land use. This makes Zionsville only able to build the design for their establishment that has been pre-approved unless a special exception is made for the building.

The draft, a 270 page document with a zoning map, will affect every district in Zionsville. It was created by seven planning specialists at McKenna — a company based in Michigan that Zionsville hired for the project that designs economic development, zoning, form-based code, transportation, landscape design and more.

Currently, there are 38 zoning districts within Zionsville and the draft plans to break Zionsville into 15 zoning districts through form-based code.

Although the changes might seem drastic to some, Paul Lippens, vice president of McKenna, said many residents will not be able to notice the differences.

“We’ve taken all of the uses that were permitted (in) all of those 38 districts, (and) we’ve assessed them to see what they actually are,” Lippens said during the meeting. “Do we have a need to have an umbrella salesman (zone)? Do we have a need to have a haberdashery and a millenary (zone)? Probably not, let’s just call it retail. And let’s define retail in terms of size.”

Many residents who attended the meeting spoke about their concerns that they might not be able to design their homes how they would want, since the codes would be limiting a lot of design choices.

Chris Lake, a member of the plan commission and Zionsville Board of Zoning Appeals, who has a background in architecture, said the plan was lacking a lot, especially in the freedom for people to design spaces differently than how Zionsville already looks. He said with the drafted regulations, the BZA would be flooded with variance requests to change building designs.

“It’s like asking a painter to paint starry night with an orange paint brush and black paint,” Lake said during the meeting. “You just can’t get there. And so, while I appreciate how those standards fit very well in the village district, they don’t fit very well spread across the entire town.”

Mark Walters, chairman of the Zionsville Historic Preservation Committee, and John Tousley, retired attorney, attended the zoning meeting. They said the initial draft of the document, while many people have their issues with it, is a great start.

Walters said the community was involved heavily in the decision-making and planning processes for the draft. Lippens said McKenna hosted many public, outdoor events that had various versions of discussion so the company could get the best input from a large portion of the community.

“A comment was made that the charrettes (an intense period of design or planning activity) that took place weren’t well attended, and I couldn’t disagree with that comment more,” Walters said. “The charrettes were well attended by a very strong cross section of people all over the Zionsville area, not just in the village or Town Hall. This company did a great job of trying to get people to come to it, and many people did.”

Tousley said even though the city is planning change, he hopes Zionsville keeps its historical character, regardless of the regulation decisions.

“I think it’s difficult to have a sense of self if you don’t know where you came from, what you came from and don’t know more about the people who live there long before you did,” Tousley said.

He said public input for the zoning regulations, whether it be for or against the draft, is critical.

“Otherwise, our leaders are, in a sense, unguided and don’t know what the public really is interested in,” Tousley said. “So, take a look at it. Focus on how you’re impacted. Ask questions and make your feelings known. Don’t wait for the last moment to do it, because by then it’s too late.”

The next discussion about the draft will be on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Zionsville Town Hall. It is open to the public.

